Western North Region gets peace Council

Sefwi-Waiwso (WNR) May 18, GNA A 13-member Western North Regional Peace Council has been inaugurated with Most Reverend Samuel Nkuah Boateng, Catholic Bishop of Wiawso elected chair to steer their affairs in the next four years.

The board of eminent persons were selected from identifiable groups and institutions within the region with the goal of helping to ensure peace in the region.

The council is made up of representatives from the Christian council, Catholic Bishops conference, Ghana Pentecostal council, and the Ahmadiyya Muslim mission.

Others are the national House of Chiefs, Tijaaniya Muslim group, Al-Sunnah Muslims, and the Practitioners of Africa Traditional religion.

Mr Ebenezer Amoah, Chief Director Western North Regional Coordinating Council in a message on behalf of the regional minister, said the region was one of the most peaceful regions in the country though it suffered some pockets of conflicts that needed the attention of the regional peace council.

“As head of the regional security council, we worked hard in the past years to ensure most of these conflicts were kept under control and lauded the regional security council for the great achievements, we therefore look forward in working with you in ensuring peace in the Region”

Mr Amoah tasked the new members to pay more attention to preventing the occurrence of disturbances by managing or resolving them since according to him prevention was better than curing.

He also urged them to be neutral in their actions and decisions to enhance their capacity, creating a peaceful atmosphere in the region and tasked them not to work in isolation but work closely with the various district security councils and operators in matters that would need their immediate attention.

He congratulated the members and the nominating institutions for responding to the call to voluntarily serve the region and the country at large.

His Eminence Numo Blafo Akotia Omaetu III, Governing Board member who represented the National Chairman for his part, lauded the UNDP for their dedication and continuous support since the inception of the National Peace Council.

He thanked the Western North Regional Minister, the Regional Coordinating Council and Regional police command for the support extended to the Council.

Most Reverend Samuel Nkuah Boateng,elected chairman pledged to serve well and assured their readiness in ensuring that the Region was peaceful.

He urged the members to be guided by the core values of the Peace Council which are mostly mediation and resolution.

Most Reverend Boateng also tasked the members to help raise funds for their activities and commended UNDP for their support and asked them to continue to support the National Peace Council.

