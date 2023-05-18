Volta joins UNFPA Eighth Country Programme 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 17, GNA- The Volta region has joined the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) Eighth Country Programme, which runs from 2023 to 2028.

The Region was a beneficiary of the Seventh Country Programme, which has just ended and has been selected for the Eighth Country Programme as an implementing partner for the Government of Ghana.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, commended the UNFPA for the selection and assured that everything necessary would be done to ensure the success of the Eighth Country Programme.

He thanked the Fund for its significant and unceasing support and partnership with the Government in the campaign in improving sexual and reproductive health and advocacy on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV).

Dr Letsa also commended the Sub-Implementing Partners and the Development Partners for their contributions to the development and growth of the region.

The Minister said the Volta Region was poised to reduce sexual and gender-based violence, child marriage and maternal mortality and called for support from all.

Mr Vitus Atanga, Programme Officer at the UNFPA, speaking to the media during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting, expressed joy at the high level of interest shown in the programme by the region.

The success stories shared by the various implementing partners, he said, have demonstrated that the Fund’s support was making a significant impact in the lives of the beneficiaries.

He called on the media to support the Fund with advocacy, creating awareness to ensure that adolescent girls and boys were empowered to live the healthy life the nation desired.

The programme officer said it was important to work together to ensure that the education and career progression of the adolescents, especially girls were not truncated, because” we want to see our girls grow and fulfil their potential.”

Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, Volta Regional Director Department of Gender disclosed that myths and misconceptions about family planning were a great challenge they encountered during the implementation of the Seventh Country Programme.

Other challenges, she said, include inadequate monitoring and a supervisory visit to districts and facilities due to lack of vehicles, and lack of adolescent and youth-friendly playing and educational materials in most of the districts.

Mr Augustus Kwaku Awity, Chief Director of the VRCC told Ghana News Agency that especially attention would be given to districts with high levels of SGBV, child marriage and teenage pregnancy during the implementation of the Eighth Country Programme.

GNA

