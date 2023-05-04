Volkswagen revenue rises on strong sales in Europe, North America 

Berlin, May 4, (dpa/GNA) - The Volkswagen Group reported a 22% rise in revenue in the first quarter, driven mainly by growth in Western Europe and North America.

Sales revenue came in at €76 billion ($84 billion) compared to €62 billion in the same quarter a year ago.

Operating profit grew by 35% to about €7.1 billion, if hedging transactions are left out. If they are included, the operating result fell by 31% to €5.7 billion. Profit after taxes stands at €4.7 billion compared to €6.7 billion at the beginning of 2022.

Total deliveries in the quarter were up %7.5; deliveries of all-electric vehicles jumped 42%. There is an order backlog of 1.8 million vehicles in Western Europe alone.

The results were not as strong in China, however. The Volkswagen Group delivered 14.5% fewer vehicles there compared to last year.

“Volkswagen Group has made an encouraging start to 2023,” Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz said in a statement. He confirmed the company’s outlook for the year.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

