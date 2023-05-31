Veteran Ghanaian writer Ama Ata Aidoo passes on

Accra, May 31, GNA – Professor Ama Ata Aidoo, a renowned Ghanaian author, poet and playwright has passed on at age 81.

Prof Ata Aidoo who has had an illustrious career spanning over five decades died on Wednesday morning May 31, 2023.

Kwamena Essandoh, the family head in a statement said: “The Family of Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo with deep sorrow but in the hope of the resurrection, informs the general public that our beloved relative and writer passed away in the early hours of this morning Wednesday 31st May 2023, after a short illness.

“Funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

The Family requests privacy at this difficult moment.” Prof Ama Ata Aidoo was recognised as one the most prominent African writers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Born on March 23, 1942 at Abeadzi Kyiakor near Saltpond in the Central Region, Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo attended the Wesley Girls’ High School and University of Ghana.

The writer, whose work, written in English, emphasised the paradoxical position of the modern African woman.

GNA

