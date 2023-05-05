Two dead, 9 injured in fire in Flensburg residential building

Flensburg, Germany, May 5, (dpa/GNA) – An adult and a child have died in a large blaze in an apartment building in Flensburg, northern Germany, a police spokesperson told dpa.

A further nine people were injured in the fire.

The fire brigade earlier reported that the deceased adult was a man, but the police have clarified that the person’s identity remains unclear.

People were still in the building, when the rescue services arrived, according to the fire brigade.

It was unclear what caused the fire in the building, that the police said housed 40 people.

It was also unclear how many were in the structure when the fire broke out.

Emergency workers cordoned off the building, as firefighters battled the flames. Smoke could be seen coming out of the windows of the top floor of the building in images of the incident.

There is a danger that the attic will collapse, according to city officials who said they were trying to secure the structure.

Regional officials asked people living locally in the Neustadt/Klues area to close their doors and windows and turn off their air conditioning systems.

They also told the public to avoid the immediate vicinity of the scene of the fire in Harrisleer Straße, so as not to obstruct the work of the emergency services.

GNA

