Two assemblies in Volta receive orientation on citizens’ participation approaches 

Ho, May 31, GNA- Officials of Ho Municipal and Adaklu District in the Volta Region have participated in a one-day orientation on citizens’ participation in decision making processes which served as a key element of the good governance system.

Mr Daniel Alimo, Development Consultant, and facilitator of the programme, noted that increasing citizen participation was crucial to democratic governance.

He said the aim of citizen participation was to make citizens more directly involved in addressing problems facing their communities, noting that grassroots participation was the rationale for “putting decentralisation into practice.”

Mr Alimo said citizens take ownership when they are allowed to participate in any programme, and that it also allowed for the inclusion of the masses in governance as well as enhanced inclusive development.

The training was organised by the Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA), a Non-Governmental Organisation.

Miss Rosemond Ewoenam Atutonu, Executive Director for GLOWA in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the engagement said the training formed part of the Organisation’s Action for Voice and Inclusive Development (AVID) project.

The project is under the title: “We Matter! Empowering Rural Women and PWD constituents to take positive actions to participate actively in the local governance processes for improved livelihood.”

It is being funded by Flora and Hewlett Foundation through STAR Ghana Foundation under the Action For Voice, Influence And Inclusive Development (AVID) small grant.

The 15-month project is being jointly implemented by GLOWA in partnership with Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD), Volta chapter and Adaklu POWER Women’s Group and would be executed in seven communities within Ho Municipal and Adaklu District in the Volta Region.

Miss Atutonu said the orientation was to build the capacity of the participants on strategies and approaches in identifying underserved populations to be involved in development processes in their communities.

“It was also to empower them to engage their community leaders and members to take up responsibilities in initiating development projects to complement government’s effort,” she said.

Mr Eugene Doe-Amegayibor, Planning Officer of Adaklu District told GNA the training had enlightened him on the relevance of community engagement and how to ensure effective grassroot participation.

