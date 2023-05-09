Tullow Oil to construct girls’ dormitory for Takoradi Methodist Senior High School

By P.K.Yankey

Kansaworodo (W/R), May 09, GNA – Tullow Ghana, one of the partners in the Jubilee Oil Fields, is to construct a Girls’ Dormitory block for the Methodist Senior High School at Kansaworodo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis.

The 300-capacity block, expected to commence next week, will be completed within 12 months by ICONMAN Construction Limited.

The move formed part of Tullow Ghana’s Corporate Social Responsibility’s (CSR) Stand Alone Projects (SAP) interventions in schools especially within the oil enclave.

A Senior Advisor in charge of Social Performance at Tullow Ghana, Mr Elijah Boye-Ampah, was addressing the Board of Governors, the School Management Committee (SMC) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) as part of a ground-breaking ceremony of a Girls’ Dormitory for the Methodist Senior High School at Kansaworodo in the Western Region.

He assured the school that 90% of the project would be completed by December 2023 and appealed to the Board, the SMC, and the GES to liaise with the Contractor and Tullow for free flow of communication to bring the project on stream.

The Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church who Chairs the Board of Governors of the school, the Right Reverend Emmanuel K.Ansah appealed to Tullow Ghana to speed up work on the Girls’ Dormitory to be completed before March 2024.

He appealed to the Oil Company to consider a Boys’ Dormitory block for the school to give the school full boarding status.

Bishop Ansah pledged the commitment of the Methodist Church towards timely execution of the project.

Headmistress of the school Madam Grace Eshun expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Tullow Ghana for considering the school with such a project.

She appealed to the Company to further extend assistance to the school in a bid to ensure a sound academic environment.

The Contractor, Mr.Alex Oppong-Baffoe assured the school of working very hard to complete the project within schedule.

Mr John Awodjan Aubin, Public Relations Officer who represented the Chief and Queen mother of Kansaworodo, Nana Kow Nyamekyi III and Nana Ekua Mansa respectively, thanked the school and Tullow Ghana for bringing development to the town and putting the town on the limelight.

Tullow Ghana had executed similar projects in schools such as Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School, Bonzo Kaku Senior High,Nsein Senior High, Annor Adjaye Senior High,Axim Girls Senior High, among others.

GNA

