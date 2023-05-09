Fijai Headmaster reinstated after two weeks investigation

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, May 09, GNA – The Director General of the Ghana Education Service has called for the reinstatement of headmaster of Fijai Senior High School, Kenneth Agbomadze.

The headmaster was asked to stay off official duties when some parents allegedly accused him of collecting some unapproved fees sometime in April this year.

A Committee, led by the Western Regional Director of Education, Mrs Felicia Agyeibea Okai was charged to conduct investigations into the alleged malpropractices.

Mrs Okai, the Committee Chair found him not guilty of the any of the said accusations and after two weeks of intensive search proven that the headmaster did not err.

His reinstatement, effective May 8, 2023, was contained in a statement copied the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday and endorsed by the Committee.

Parts of the statement, “I have been directed by the Director General to hand over the administration of the school to you after the committee’s work.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

