Togbe Nyonyo urges youth to embrace entrepreneurship

By Patrick Obeng,

Accra, May 18, GNA — Togbe Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, a Member of the Council of State, has urged the youth to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship to contribute meaningfully to national development and attain dignifying lives.

He said the youth constituted the majority of the country’s population, which required that they played a key role to achieve its developmental objectives.

Togbe Nyonyo, also the President of the Mensah Sarbah Hall Alumni Association, University of Ghana Legon, said this at a dinner for the Ghana Muslim Students Association and other Civil Society Organizations at Legon in Accra on Wednesday.

The dinner was organised by the Mensah Sarbah Hall Alumini Association.

He said it was only through embracing innovation and entrepreneurship that a successful professional life could be built.

Graduates across the world, especially in low-income and even some advanced countries, desire to get jobs immediately after school.

“There are a few courageous ones, who must be applauded for daring to venture into the unknown and embrace innovations that became outstanding and successful in their respective fields,” Togbe Nyonyo said.

Those were the people who invented new business and technology and proffered solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the world, he said.

The Member of Council of State, also known as His Eminence Nyonyo, encouraged graduates and all Ghanaian youth to have the innovative and entrepreneurial mindsets rather than depending on others for jobs and livelihoods.

He urged them to take advantage of the Government’s initiatives in agriculture to increase food production and create jobs for themselves and others.

