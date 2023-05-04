Third National Tourism Customer Service Week 2023 Launched

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, May 4, GNA – The Service Excellence Foundation (SEF), under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Federation, has launched the third edition of the National Tourism Customer Service Week.

The week-long event, dubbed NAKOFEST 2023, will be held from October 2 to the 7th, 2023, under the theme “Celebrating Excellence, Leadership and Innovation.”

Activities will include service excellence training programmes, NAKOFEST Health Walk and an awards recognition event that will be held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on October 7, 2023.

Mr. Caleb Kofie, Executive Director, SEF said the launch was to put a spotlight on the role and impact of customer service excellence and recognize and appreciate industry employees, customers and brand advocates who continue to champion service distinction in the sector.

He said the week-long event would promote customer service excellence as a strategic tool for sustainable job creation, stimulating investor confidence and accelerating economic growth within the tourism and hospitality sector.

The event is to be held under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Dr Kwesi Eyison, outgoing Vice President of the Ghana Tourism Federation urged business organisations to embrace a strong service culture as a guiding principle for implementing specific procedures and training regimes to enhance customer service excellence.

That, he said, would establish Ghana as the leading business destination for investors not only in West Africa but the continent as a whole.

Mr Kofi Attah Kakra Kusi, Deputy Head, Corporate Affairs, GTA indicated that more than six thousand operators in the tourism industry were expected to be trained by the end of the year to improve customer service delivery.

He said the GTA would support the Foundation to promote the National Customer Service Excellence programmes to improve services in the sector.

Madam Mabel Kudjo, Director of Research and Policy at the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, noted that customer service excellence increased brand loyalty.

Present at the launch event were industry captains, the academia, traditional rulers, and the diplomatic corps.

