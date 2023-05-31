TBBPCU donates stationeries to community 8 JHS No.3 

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, May 31, GNA – The Tema Bench, Bar, and Prosecution Court Unit (TBBPCU), through its Public Schools Outreach Programme has donated stationery to Community 8 Junior High School (Number 3) as part of an outreach programme to educate children.

The outreach programme was aimed at encouraging the school children to take their studies seriously, avoid social vices such as illicit drugs and fraudulent practises, and work to become the responsible professionals they desire and stay focused.

About 195 children who were involved in the activities were given items such as pens, mathematical sets, exercise books, and sanitary towels to ensure the mitigation of the factors that disrupt their education.

The group urged the children to take a career path that relates to law and legal development for them to understand the laws because a nation cannot be built without regard to the laws used to govern it.

Madam Dina Amoah, the head teacher of the school, expressed gratitude to TBBPCU for the items and sharing their experiences with the children. In the future, other professionals should share theirs.

Mr Winston Hayford, a lawyer and the Registrar of the Tema Circuit Court, said the TBBPCU Public Schools Outreach programme was an initiative with the main objective of helping pupils who attend public schools set bigger ambitions for themselves, knowing that they were achievable.

He noted that the unit believed such an initiative was extremely vital, especially in this era where children were exposed to some negative things that distracted them from focusing on their education and fulfilling their dreams.

“Our main targets are pupils from public schools who are not as fortunate as their counterparts in other private, and the mission schools is to bring these children up close and personal with members of distinguished professions so that the children can take inspiration from them,” he said.

He said the project was launched in March, after which they visited a number of public schools where some of the judges, lawyers, and police prosecutors interacted with the children.

He said they received positive feedback from both the children and the school management, who expressed their belief that the foundations of the children’s dreams had been strengthened for them to soon occupy their positions and other impactful ones across the country.

He therefore called on well-meaning Ghanaians, all other stakeholders in the education sector, as well as corporations, organisations, and other bodies that share a similar vision, to support the programme in any way they could, be it in cash or kind.

