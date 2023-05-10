State media: Car bomb in Syria wounds officer, four policemen

Damascus, May 10, (dpa/GNA) – An officer and four policemen were injured on Wednesday, when a police vehicle exploded near a Syrian police station north-east of the capital Damascus, state media and the Interior Ministry said.

The state-run Syrian News Agency (SANA) said the blast occurred place in the Barzeh neighbourhood, and some of the wounded suffered a series of injuries.

According to a witness, the car was totally destroyed. The area was cordoned off by police who immediately opened an investigation into the incident.

The explosion caused panic as it echoed throughout the area.

It was not immediately known who was behind the blast.

On April 3, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported an explosion in the vicinity of the Al-Mazzeh neighbourhood, west of the capital Damascus.

The observatory said at the time it was the result of an explosive device in a parked car, leading to it burning and injuring two people.

Damascus is mainly controlled by government forces under President Bashar al-Assad.

The city is considered comparatively safe after he regained control of all areas surrounding the capital and its outskirts.

GNA

