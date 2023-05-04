Stakeholders commend media for immeasurable contribution to national progress

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, May 04, GNA – Major stakeholders in the Volta and Oti regions have commended the media for their immense contribution to national development and urged the Government to remain committed to protecting media freedom.

Public and private sector players as well as civil society organisations took turns to testify to a rewarding media relationship at a forum to mark the World Press Freedom Day in Ho.

It was organised by the Volta/Oti Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

Solidarity messages poured in from the National Commission for Civic Education, the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Regional Bar Association, and political parties, among others.

Mr Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, said all must celebrate with the media due to their important role in society’s sustainability and urged practitioners to carry out their duties without fear as the Government remained committed to protecting their freedoms.

He called on the media to remain united so as to maintain a formidable front and integrity in carrying out their mandate and promised the Assembly’s continuous support towards media work.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, the Volta/Oti Regional Chairman of the GJA, said media targeting was on the rise with a 50 per cent increase in the losses to the fraternity, adding that stakeholders should seek an end to those attacks.

He reminded journalists to observe the codes of ethics of the profession while appealing for support for the media and the GJA to deliver on their mandate.

Mr Emmanuel Kpatsi, the Regional Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, touched on the theme for the Day: “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as Driver for Human Rights towards Ghana’s Development.”

He said the media should prioritise their freedoms and avoid all forms of ills peculiar to the practice in order to maintain relevance.

“If you are driving the press freedom vehicle, which is a very important vehicle, you will have to thread cautiously. We should be circumspect as we drive our press freedom vehicle,” he said.

The Regional Chapter of the GJA marked the Day with a series of activities including media tours and fun games.

