Spring Book Fair Opens in Sofia

Sofia, May 30 (BTA/GNA) – The Spring Book Fair is opening in Sofia on Monday. It is being held along with the International Literary Festival for Children and Youth. Eighty literary events are scheduled in the programme, among them premieres and meetings with authors, translators and illustrators of over 40 new works, the organizers from the Bulgarian Book Association said.

A record large number of publishing houses, 144, are taking part in the 16th edition of the Spring Book Fair until June 4. Their stands are arranged in the space in front of the NDK Convention Centre in central Sofia. There will be a parallel programme in bookstores, literary clubs and other locations in the capital. The two forums are part of the Cultural Calendar of Sofia Municipality for 2023 and are implemented with the support of the National Culture Fund.

The Bulgarian Book Association’s Board Chair Desislava Alexieva opened the event.

Prime Minister Galab Donev said at the opening: “Being a reading or literate person is a strength that no one can take away from you.” He added that the time is coming when people with an excellent command of Bulgarian will be much in demand and at an advantage.

Donev expects that in the near future, literacy in Bulgarian will be a requirement for job applicants. “Learn the Bulgarian language with care and respect, be literate and read with understanding,” he said.

The opening was attended by Education Minister Sasho Penov, Culture Minister Nayden Todorov, Deputy Culture Ministers Marina Vasileva and Plamen Slavov, BTA Director General Kiril Valchev and Vasil Velev, Managing Board President of the Bulgarian Industrial Capital Association, among others.

BTA/GNA

