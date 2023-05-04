Russia reports new fire at fuel depot near Ukraine after drone attack 

Moscow, May 4, (dpa/GNA) - A large fire has erupted at a fuel storage facility in southern Russia, not far the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, following a drone attack, the Russian state news agency TASS reported early Thursday citing emergency responders.

The attack took place at the Ilski oil refinery in the town of the same name and caused a fire at its reservoir, the report said.

A similar incident occurred a day earlier in the Russian village of Volna, near Crimea.

A fuel deport had caught fire in Volna and consumed an area of 1,200 square meters. There, too, Russian officials blamed a drone attack as the cause. On the outskirts of Volna is a large terminal for oil and oil products, which are then shipped across the Black Sea.

Attacks on infrastructure objects in the south of Russia have become more frequent in recent days.

At the weekend, a fuel reservoir in Russian-annexed Crimea was blown up by a drone attack. And in the western Russian region of Bryansk this week, two trains derailed after explosions also blamed on drones.

The attacks have been perceived as potential preparation for an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive aimed at liberating territory under Russian occupation.

GNA

