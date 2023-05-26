Residents call on Government to gravel Zopeliga- Zanlerigu Road 

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zopeliga (U/E), May 26, GNA- The Zopeliga Community in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, has called on the Government to level their earth road with gravel, to ease movement.

According to the residents, the road that had lost all its top gravel had not been rehabilitated since it was constructed more than 20 years ago and had developed many potholes, impeding vehicular movement.

They said drivers had now resorted to the use of their farms’ lands as diversions since the roads are so deplorable.

They made this appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), at Zopeliga, Upper East Region.

An inspection by the GNA revealed that parts of the road had been eroded and some of the bridges constructed had not been levelled with gravel, compelling vehicles to via off from the main road onto people’s farmlands.

Mr Norbert Yambire, a resident, said the situation could be dire when the rains set in and called for urgent action by the government

“We have had few rains but when you look at the road it is evident that things would get worst because the place is already muddy and vehicles have started diverting into our farmlands and this would soon create confusion between us as we cannot watch our crops being destroyed,” he said.

Mr Maxwell Divom, the Assemblyman of the Zanlerigu-Dagliga electoral area, said the deplorable road was not only impeding vehicular movement and impacting negatively economic activities but the main bridge linking the two communities needed urgent maintenance.

He said the concrete floor of the bridge had developed some cracks and needed urgent attention as it posed a danger to the lives of residents and travellers.

Mr Divom said he had reported the concerns of the residents to the District Assembly and though the District Engineer came and assessed the bridge and admitted that there was a need for work to be done, they were yet to see that happening.

Ms Agnes Anamoo, the District Chief Executive, said the Assembly had been informed of the plight of the residents and travellers but the unavailability of funds at the moment was causing the delay in fixing the road.

She said her outfit was employing all efforts including seeking for external support to fix the road and the bridges.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

