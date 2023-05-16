President to attend UN Climate Change Conference in UAE

By Stephen Asante

Accra, May 16, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received an official invitation to attend the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) scheduled for November 2023 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The invitation is coming at the instance of the Government of the UAE that will be hosting the Conference from November 30th until December 12th, 2023, at the Expo City, Dubai.

For nearly three decades the UN has brought together almost every country on earth for global climate summits called Conference of the Parties (COPs).

Within this period, climate change has gone from being a fringe issue to a global priority.

A statement issued by the UAE Embassy in Accra said that President Akufo-Addo received the invitation from Mr Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy at a meeting.

“During the meeting, the Charge d’Affaires reviewed the progress made on bilateral relations in various fields – joint cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels in international forums and the unique opportunities available,” the release said.

He gave an update to President Nana Akufo-Addo on the preparations being made by the UAE authorities for hosting the COP28.

The flagship global climate event will be a milestone moment when the world will take stock of its progress on the Paris Agreement.

The release said the Charge d’Affaires conveyed to the President the greetings of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and his wishes of good health and success to all Ghanaians.

“For his part, President Nana Akufo-Addo extended best regards to his UAE counterpart, wishing him good health and success and prosperity.”

He also expressed his hope for stronger relations between the UAE and Ghana, the release noted.

Since its inception in 1971, the UAE has supported the global climate agenda.

Situated in a region where heat is extreme and water is precious, the Emirates have long viewed climate change as a challenge that must be overcome.

As a regional leader in the energy and sustainability sectors, the UAE has grown and diversified its economy, creating knowledge, skills, and jobs for its young people, while contributing practical solutions to a global problem that affects us all.

