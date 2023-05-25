Perseus Mining hands-over market, lorry station to Ayanfuri community  

By Victoria Agyemang

Ayanfuri (C/R), May 25, GNA – Perseus Mining Ghana Limited (PMGL), has commissioned a modern market and lorry station for the Ayanfuri community in the Upper-Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The $508,000.00 fenced project, comprises three lorry terminals, six market stalls, 20-seater WC toilets and a washroom to serve both travellers and traders.

The project was fully funded by PMGL through its Edikan Trust Fund, instituted to finance projects within their catchment communities as part of its corporate social responsibility.

At the handing-over ceremony, Dr Stephen Kofi Ndede, General Manager of PMGL expressed joy that the project would improve businesses and boost the local economy.

He appealed to the citizens and leaders of the facility to ensure that the best management practices were in force to keep the facility from destruction.

Dr Ndede pledged the company’s commitment towards improving and supporting the people with projects for the benefit of all of them.

Ehunabobriam Pra Agyensaim VI, the Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, urged the citizenry to be responsible in the fight against illegal mining, which was destroying the land and water that mankind needed to survive.

Nana Agyensaim who doubles as the Board Chairman of PMGL, noted that all hands were needed on board to ensure the menace was reduced to its barest minimum.

Mr Richmond Koduah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, commended PMGL for the tremendous developmental project undertaken so far in the area and called for continued collaboration with the Assembly.

The Assembly, he noted, would construct lockable stores around the market to help expand businesses in the area.

He urged the youth to stop engaging in illegal mining, which was doing a lot of harm to the environment.

GNA

