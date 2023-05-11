One of World’s Ten Largest Chip Manufacturing Companies to Train Bulgarian Personnel

Sofia, May 11 (BTA/GNA) – One of the world’s ten largest chip manufacturing companies plans to start cooperation with Bulgarian scientific institutions for development and training of highly qualified personnel. Infineon Technologies Austria CEO Sabine Herlichka presented the project during a meeting with Economy Minister Nikola Stoyanov on Thursday, his Ministry said.

Company representatives are visiting Bulgaria with the aim of broader cooperation with the Bulgarian academic community and business in the field of microelectronics, and development of human resources in this field.

“Europe has the potential to become one of the leaders in high-tech sectors such as microelectronics and our country can play an important role in this process,” Stoyanov said. “Many international companies are increasing their interest in Bulgaria because of the Bulgarian talents and expert potential we have, especially in the IT sector,” he added.

The company representatives stressed that their main goal is to develop the microelectronic system and human resources at European Union level through development and training, with universities and businesses playing an active role. “European policy is aimed at strengthening the independence of the economy in terms of chip manufacturing. To achieve this we need to mobilize the potential of all EU member states,” explained Herlichka. She stressed that 60,000 people are employed in the microelectronics sector in Bulgaria, which is an impressive number and a sign of the expert potential the country has. She made an analogy that in Austria, in the whole field of electronics, 70,000 people are employed.

Infineon Technologies Austria is one of the ten largest chip manufacturing companies in the world. It has a turnover of nearly EUR 5.2 billion and is one of the world’s top investors in research and development. In 2021 alone, the company invested EUR 516 million in research and development. It has 56 research and 20 production centres on three continents and employs 50,280 people from 117 nationalities, as its products are used throughout the power chain and in all areas of engineering.

Austrian Ambassador to Bulgaria Andrea Ikic-Bohm also took part in the meeting.

BTA/GNA

