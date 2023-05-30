NPP Flagbearer Race: Grassroots Supporters honour Dr Konadu Apraku

Accra, May 30, GNA – The New Patriotic Party Grassroots Supporters Association (NGRASA) has honoured Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, a Flagbearer Hopeful of the Party, for his long service.

The honour comes days after Dr Apraku picked nomination form to contest in the flagbearership race of the Party.

The leadership of the Association, during a courtesy on Dr Apraku at his residence in Accra, presented a citation to the seasoned economist, describing him as a “powerful and an influential” former Member of Parliament for Offinso North and a party builder since 1996.

The visit to Dr Apraku’s residence was led by the NGRASA President, Kwame Agyapong, and the General Secretary, Princess Bediako.

The Operations Director of the Association, Michael Ayittey, was also part of the delegation.

Mr Agyapong described Dr. Apraku as someone who knew the roots of the Party and interested in the development of the youth.

“This is presented to you in recognition and honour of your selfless dedication towards the New Patriotic Party. Your long service, immense hard work and your commitment to the Party. You have been a great pillar to the growth of Offinso North Constituency, and you are well celebrated.”

The NPP on the 26th of May this year opened nominations for presidential aspirants ahead of the general election in 2024.

The one-month exercise, which ends on June 24, forms part of the Party’s internal elections that will be climaxed with the election of a presidential candidate on November 4.

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, Mr Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko, a Former Energy Minister, Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former General Secretary of the NPP, a former MP for Mampong, Mr. Francis Addai Nimo and Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, have so far picked nomination forms to contest the presidential primaries.

GNA

