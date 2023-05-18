Musician accused of defrauding couple granted bail

Credit: Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, May 18, GNA – A musician, who allegedly took GH₵20,000.00 from a couple under the pretext of securing them a plot of land but failed has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Mr Isaac Adjetey Adjei, who was charged with defrauding by false pretense, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided by Mrs Angelina Attachie admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GH₵20,000.00 with two sureties.

The case has been adjourned to June 12, 2023.

The facts as presented by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong were that the complainants were Evelyn Adiki Addy and her husband Adolf Muckenhaupt, who are German nationals, resided at Adenta, while the accused person was resident of Lakeside, Accra.

The prosecution said in January 2022, the complainants (the couple) visited Marina Park for entertainment and spotted a piece of land around the park and developed interest in buying it.

It said the couple communicated their interest in buying the said land to the Sheriff, a worker at the park who also led the couple to the accused person.

The prosecution said the accused person presented himself as the owner of the land and told the couple that he (the accused person) had been on an attached plot of land where he and his entire family lived and that he was ready to sell the part that the couple were interested in.

It said the couple and the accused person bargained the price of the land and settled on GH₵120,000.00.

The prosecution said the accused person produced a site plan he claimed to cover the said land and requested that the couple made a deposit to enable him to prepare the land documents for them.

It said the couple obliged and gave the accused person the sum of GH₵20,000.00.

The prosecution said the couple took the site plan for a search and had suspected foul play and reported the matter to the Police, who arrested the accused person and during investigations, he admitted taking the GH₵20,000.00 from the couple.

It said the accused person stated that he used part of the money to prepare the site plan, bought stones and sand to renovate where he was living with his family and spent the rest.

The prosecution said the Police extended investigations to the Lands Commission and it came to light that the whole site belonged to the Agricultural Cattle Lakeside Estate limited following a judgment dated May 6, 2020.

