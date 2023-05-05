MTN-Ghana supports Effutu Aboakyer with airtime, assorted drinks

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), May 5, GNA – MTN-Ghana has supported the Effutu Traditional Council with assorted drinks, a cheque for GHC15,000.00, MTN souvenirs, and GHC1,000 worth of scratch cards to facilitate this year’s Aboakyer Festival.

The celebration will be climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday, May 6.

Mr Prince Owusu Nyarko, the Commercial Head for Western and Central Business Districts of MTN, led a team to present the items to Neenyi Ghartey VII, the Paramount Chief of the Effutu Traditional Area, at his palace on Thursday.

He said the company would continue to partner the Traditional Council to ensure a successful celebration and that all MTN products and services would be brought to the doorstep of the people.

“The MTN Foundation, which supports development in its catchment area, has extended its activities to a number of communities, organisations, and health institutions, and has provided scholarships to needy but brilliant students in the Central Region,” he said.

Neenyi Ghartey commended MTN for the support and called for more assistance in subsequent celebrations.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

