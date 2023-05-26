MTA International Africa partners GBC to enhance content creation

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 26, GNA – MTA International Africa and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), are organising a training session for staff to enhance content creation for broadcast and online distribution.

This year’s training programme, which commenced on Monday, May 22, 2023, is expected to end on Friday, May 26, 2023, on the topic of “Editing and Colour Correction.”

A statement issued in Accra by MTA International Africa said the trainer for this year’s programme was Mr Fateh Shams Sahib, a facilitator from Sweden.

It said Mr. Fateh served as a Member of the wider MTA team and had experience working on several projects for the Swedish National TV, and other media houses, as well as the production of movies and feature films.

The training workshop is expected to train persons involved with the creative and daily production of scheduled and featured programmes, train participants to produce overall improved presentations on digital platforms as well as show how GBC can aspire to become a high-end broadcaster.

MTA International Africa is part of the global television network, MTA International, the official television station of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, with its international headquarters in London.

It said MTA International Africa had branches in more than 10 African countries.

The statement said in its quest to improve public broadcasting, MTA International Africa had collaborated with various national broadcasters across the African continent.

It said the collaboration with GBC and MTA International Africa had been an annual affair.

“The annual training programme has been in place since 2015,” it added.

It said MTA International Africa had provided training to GBC personnel in a vast array of media-related areas, such as script writing, social media marketing, studio lighting, and set design, among others.

GNA

