Minister pledges to complete 600-bed dormitory at Christ the King SHS

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), May 3, GNA – A thunderous applause greeted an announcement by the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, that he would take steps to complete a 600-bed girls’ dormitory at the Christ the King Senior High School (SHS), abandoned for over a decade.

The project is at the roofing level but had been left under the vagaries of the weather after the contractor abandoned site, leaving the huge investment to go to waste, while students share limited spaces as accommodation.

It is against this background that the Minister’s pledge to fix the problem attracted spontaneous jubilation among the students.

Dr Adutwum was in the school as part of his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region to interact with the students and inspect ongoing projects.

Having listened to their numerous challenges that called for his intervention, the Minister, particularly, showed keen interest in the completion of the dormitory and assured the authorities of his commitment to bringing the contractors back to site.

“I have taken notice of the challenges confronting the school and will work assiduously to have them fixed,” he said.

Dr Adutwum advised the students to work hard and believe in their abilities, irrespective of where they found themselves.

He urged them to take a cue from his own upbringing, saying: “Where you come from accounts for nothing but the efforts you put into your education will take you places.”

The Minister reiterated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s resolve to enhance access to education and develop the country through that.

The introduction of Free SHS lent credence to the vision of the President to create opportunity for every Ghanaian child to have access to free and quality education, he said.

Dr Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East, said students must work hard, take their studies seriously and never relent in their efforts until they reached their full potentials.

Madam Faustina Amissah, the District Chief Executive for the area, commended the Minister for the visit, which she said would motivate the students to strive higher.

She said she was particularly happy that, at long last, the girls dormitory project would be completed and expressed confidence that the Minister would redeem his promise.

