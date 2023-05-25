MBDA trains 124 artisanal workers in business management 

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, May 25, GNA – The Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) has trained 124 artisanal workers in the Bono Region on business development and management.



The day’s training centred on discovery, business planning, resourcing, harvesting and management, and the beneficiaries, which included dressmakers, hairdressers, mechanics and petty traders were selected from the 12 politically-administrative municipalities and districts in

the region.



It exposed the beneficiaries, who applied for the training through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) with support from the Suncity Hub, an organisation which promotes entrepreneurship to creative and

innovative ways of running businesses.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the training held in Sunyani, Mr Joseph Kumah Mackay, the Chief Executive Officer of the MBDA said the Authority was also committed to building human resource development.



He said in line with its developmental mandate, there was also the need for the Authority to support the training of the artisanal workers to enable them to run their businesses effectively to derive optimum benefits.



Mr Mackay said the MBDA had completed and handed over several physical infrastructure developments to local communities in the region, and assured of its commitment to ensure work on other abandoned projects was resumed, completed and handed over to the people.



He advised the beneficiaries to apply the knowledge they had acquired to help expand their businesses to attain sound financial security to better their lives.



Some of the beneficiaries described the training as insightful and eye-opener and expressed appreciation to the MBDA and its partners for the support, and also hoped the training would be extended to benefit other artisanal workers.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

