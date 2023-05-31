Latvian parliament electing new president to succeed Egils Levits

Riga, May 31, (dpa/GNA) – Latvian lawmakers are preparing to elect a new head of state on Wednesday, with three candidates vying to succeed Egils Levits as president.

The nation’s 100 lawmakers will elect the new head of state, whose duties are largely ceremonial.

The candidate will need an absolute majority of 51 votes. However, none of the three standing has a secure majority in parliament.

The most promising candidates are Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and Uldis Pilens, a businessman.

If no candidate wins 51 or more votes in the first round of voting, the regulations allow a second round to be held.

If no one gains sufficient backing, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated.

However, if no one reaches 51 votes in the run-off, a new election must be held within 10 to 15 days.

The ruling three-party alliance holds 54 of the 100 seats in parliament. However, the lawmakers are divided on the question of the president.

Levits had initially said he would stand for another term, but withdrew his candidacy in early May, after Pilens was nominated as the candidate by the co-ruling conservative green centrist United List.

The alliance of green, right-wing conservative and regional parties was founded by Pilens before the 2022 parliamentary elections.

The two other coalition parties wanted Levits to continue in office, however. After his withdrawal, the ruling liberal-conservative party, Jauna Vienotiba, nominated Rinkevics, the long-time foreign minister.

Meanwhile the left-leaning Progressives, in opposition, are putting forward Elina Pinto, who campaigns for the interests of Latvian citizens abroad.

GNA

