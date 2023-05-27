Kumawu By-election: National Peace Council commends stakeholders for peaceful polls

Kumasi, May 27, GNA – The Ashanti Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council has commended all stakeholders for the diverse roles they played to ensure a successful by-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

A statement issued by the Secretariat and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, applauded the people of Kumawu and the Ashanti Region in general for the peaceful conduct of the 31st by-election of the Fourth Republic.

“All stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, political parties, independent candidates, civil society groups, security agencies, the media, electorate and other observers must be congratulated for the efficient and professional manner in which they carried out their duties,” part of the statement read.

It said the absence of violent activities in Kumawu before, during, and after the by-election was highly commendable.

“We believe that this by-election has cured some hanging mistrust and perception affecting the Fourth Republic by-elections,” the statement said.

“It has also legitimise our electoral process and promoted public confidence in our democratic institutions.”

It called for same commitment and sacrifices to guide the impending District Assembly and Unit Committee elections later this year.

GNA

