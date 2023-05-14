Kojo Bonsu concedes to John Mahama

Accra, May 13, GNA – Mr Kojo Bonsu, the former Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, who contested the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearerrace, has conceded to his sole contestant, Former President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Bonsu, in a statement issued on Saturday hours after much of the results of NDC Presidential Primary had been declared by the Electoral Commission (EC), said he had congratulated former President Mahama on winning the 2023 Flagbearer Race of the NDC.

“I saw our former President H.E John Dramani Mahama and his team work so hard every day than never before to achieve this accomplishment, and I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more than him at this moment. You set an amazing example for the NDC.” Mr Kojo Bonsu stated.

Mr Mahama had by the declaration of the results from 270 of the 275 constituencies was leading by more than 95 percent of the valid votes cast.

The other contestant in the race, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a former Minister of Finance and governor, pulled out of the race on Friday, saying he had concerns over the voters’ register.

This was after he discontinued a court injunction application he had earlier filed against the party and his contestants over the validity of the register.

GNA

