President Radev Opens Exhibition about Bulgarian Support for Struggle of South Africa’s People against Apartheid

Pretoria, May 14 (BTA/GNA) – An exhibition about the Bulgarian support for the struggle of the South African people against apartheid and social discrimination was opened here Friday. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, who is paying an official visit to that country, opened it.

The exhibition of documents and photographs from the Bulgarian archives and personal collections show Bulgaria’s support for the freedom efforts of the people of South Africa, President Radev said at the opening. He said the exhibition reveals the close ties of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

Bulgaria and the RSA established diplomatic relations 31 years ago, Radev noted, adding that the two countries share a long-standing strong relationship. Bulgarian citizens, not just the government, but the whole nation strongly supports the efforts of South African citizens for freedom, justice, democracy and human rights, the President said.

The head of State noted that Bulgaria managed to save 50 000 Jews during the Second World War. “In that spirit, it was normal for us to support the people of the RSA,” he added.

During his speech, Rumen Radev pointed out that the meeting with the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaposa, earlier in the day was a very promising and successful meeting in which they discussed the common interests of the two countries and future cooperation in many areas.

Regarding the business forum with the participation of Bulgarian and South African companies, which took place in South Africa earlier today, the Bulgarian President said it was a huge success. The potential of our cooperation is huge, Rumen Radev further said and noted the growth of about 200% in the economic exchange last year.

The opening of the exhibition was attended by ministers from the Republic of South Africa, the caretaker Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of Transport Hristo Alexiev, caretaker Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov, the deputy ministers of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova and of Innovation and Growth Stefan Savov, Bulgaria’s ambassador to the Republic of South Africa Maria Pavlova, as well as the Director General of BTA Kiril Valchev. During his visit to RSA, the Head of State is accompanied by his wife, Desislava Radeva.

BTA/GNA

