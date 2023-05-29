King Paluta reaches milestone streams with “Yahitte” hit song

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 28, GNA – Ghanaian rapper and singer King Paluta has reached a new personal milestone after his “Yahitte” remix song clocked one million plus streams on Audiomack.

The remix of “Yahitte,” which featured Strongman, Amerado, and Quame Stika, has been trending across various social media platforms and is undoubtedly one of the top hits in the country.

The original song has hit one million+ streams, while the remix version has 1.7 million+ on Audiomack.

The song has been doing well across various streaming platforms, including YouTube, where it has suppressed 500,000 streams, as well as Boomplay and Spotify, among others.

King Paluta recently hinted at releasing another remix version of ‘Yahitte Single’ with multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste Kuami Eugene.

