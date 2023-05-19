Kiev says Ukrainian troops have advanced by 1 kilometre in Bakhmut 

Kiev, May 18, (dpa/GNA) - The Ukrainian armed forces are advancing further in the heavy fighting near Bakhmut, a defence official says. “In some areas, our troops have advanced by up to 1 kilometre,” deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar wrote on Telegram.

To consolidate its positions, she said, the Russian military has now moved most of its reserves to Bakhmut.

Russian counterattacks to retake lost positions, especially in the south of Bachmut, have been beaten back, she said.

“The defence of Bakhmut and its suburbs is fulfilling its military objectives,” Maliar commented, hinting at further operations by Ukrainian forces.

“We are currently buying time for certain planned actions.”

