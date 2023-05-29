Kiev also hit amid heavy Russian attacks on Ukraine

Kiev, May 29, (dpa/GNA) – More than 40 Russian missiles were fired over Kiev alone during the night, amid a fresh wave of attacks on Ukraine, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital announced on Monday morning.

No one was killed or injured, it said.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 29 combat drones and 37 cruise missiles were repelled throughout the country.

In the western Ukrainian region of Khmelnytskyi, a military airfield was fired upon, according to the local authorities. Five aircraft and a runway were damaged, they said.

In Odessa on the Black Sea, a fire broke out in the harbour after a drone strike but it is said to have since been extinguished.

The latest attacks follow the heaviest drone bombardment in months, with which Russia overran the neighbouring country at the weekend.

On Saturday night, Ukraine registered a record 54 kamikaze drones fired. There were deaths and injuries, including in Kiev.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

