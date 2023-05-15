Kidnapped Moroccan Cyclists Released at the Niger-Burkina Faso borders

Accra, May 15, GNA – Two Moroccan nationals, both cyclists, who were kidnapped at the Niger-Burkina Faso borders have just been released following the intervention of the Kingdom’s security services.

Abderrahmane Serhani and Driss Fatihi were kidnapped on April 1st, 2023 at the Niger-Burkina Faso borders.

As soon as the kidnapping was confirmed, the Moroccan security services did everything possible to free the two victims.

This is now done thanks to the cooperation between the Moroccan security services and their Nigerien counterparts.

Both captives are safe according to informed sources. They are currently undergoing medical examinations to ensure their state of health, prior to their repatriation to the Kingdom, according to the same sources.

According to a geopolitical expert in geopolitical, Amine Soussi Alaoui, moroccan intelligence succeeded in freeing two Moroccan citizens after they were kidnapped by armed elements in a desert area at the level of the border between Burkina Faso and Niger.

Moroccan intelligence, in coordination with its Nigerien counterpart, was able to locate the two Moroccan abductees and liberate them from the grip of the kidnappers in a qualitative operation characterized by speed, tracking and complete secrecy.

The Moroccan security services contribute strongly to South-South security cooperation, in particular through training and the sharing of their expertise. They enjoy great respect among their counterparts across the continent.

GNA

