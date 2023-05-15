Sixth CIIE holds roadshows to welcome more participants

Multinational corporations are eagerly anticipating the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which has been hailed as a signature event that reflects China’s opening-up, an avenue to showcase innovative solutions, and a golden opportunity to tap the potential of the country’s vast market.

The CIIE Bureau has been hosting a series of events around the world to promote the sixth CIIE. The promotional tour, which includes conferences and visits to local companies, are designed to attract participants, enhance economic and cultural exchanges, and increase interaction between exhibitors and buyers. Many companies and agencies have signed up for the expo through these promo events.

The sixth CIIE’s promotional tours have covered a variety of countries and regions, including Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Argentina, Colombia, Panama, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Germany, Singapore and Australia. More promotional activities will be organized in Africa, North America, Western Europe, Oceania and other regions around the world over the next few months.

The CIIE has been held for five consecutive years and is widely regarded as an international public good and a boon for economic globalization and multilateral trade.

Statistics show that the accumulated intended turnover of the last five editions of the CIIE totaled over $340 billion. Many exhibitors of the past five edition were among the world’s top 500 enterprises and industry leaders, including top 10 global companies from the pharmaceutical, medical equipment, high-end consumer goods, dairy and automobile industries.

During the sixth CIIE’s promotional conference held in France, Barbara Lavernos, deputy chief executive officer of L’Oréal, said that the CIIE has presented numerous opportunities in the Chinese market. She noted that L’Oréal has debuted nearly 20 new brands and hundreds of new products at the CIIE, many of which have been well-received in China.

Marc Schier, vice president of Linde Engineering, further highlighted the significance of the CIIE at the CIIE’s promotional event in Germany. He said that the expo has tightly connected Linde with China, presenting huge market opportunities. The company is ready for this year’s big show.

According to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Hongqiao Forum is described as “a high-level platform that promotes dialogue among political, business and academic communities on matters related to global cooperation for sustainable development around the world”.

The fifth Hongqiao Forum was focused on setting international economic and trade rules as a benchmark and saw participants discussing a variety of topics, including the building of pilot free trade zones, the opening-up of the service sector, digital infrastructure construction and cross-border data flow.

The sixth edition of the CIIE will be held offline in Shanghai from November 5 to 10. More than 500 enterprises have already booked over 260,000 square meters of exhibition area. Many CEOs of industry giants have confirmed their attendance of the sixth expo. Notably, the physical country exhibition will also make its return this year.

The sixth Hongqiao Forum will invite more high-profile government officials, Nobel Prize laureates, academicians, and senior executives of industrial pacesetters from home and abroad to discuss global issues, during which the World Openness Report 2023 will be officially out.

There are less than 200 days left until the sixth CIIE. With so many showing interest in attending the expo, exhibition space is quickly running out. Be sure to make the right call and secure your booth at the sixth CIIE before it is too late!

https://www.ciie.org/exhibition/f/book/register?locale=en

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

