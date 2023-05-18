I will break the one term jinx in Ledzokuku – Ben Ayiku

Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, May 18, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP), and Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Ledzokuku, Benjamin Narteh Ayiku says he will break the one term jinx of the constituency.

In an exclusive interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Ayiku who was retained as the PC for the swing constituency in the just ended NDC primaries, said he had been ordained to become the first person to break the myth surrounding the seat since 1996.

According to him, although it was fact that parliamentary electoral victories had swung between the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Ledzokuku constituency can be considered a stronghold of the opposition NDC.

He said records available indicated that the NDC had since the beginning of the Fourth Republic won the most presidential votes in the constituency, and as such can

be described as a stronghold of the party.

The last time the NDC retained its PC, the party lost the seat to the ruling NPP in the 2016 general election.

However, Mr Ayiku who is the first MP to win the Ledzokuku PC twice, with his party in opposition, believes otherwise.

The MP who polled 2289 of the 2915 valid votes cast in the just ended primaries, gave assurances that he would emerge victorious in the 2024 parliamentary election and retain the seat for the NDC.

“I have made history as the first MP whose party is in opposition, and I will make history again by winning the Parliamentary seat a second time,” he said.

He said the circumstances surrounding his election as MP for the constituency and his endorsement to contest the seat again were evidence that he had been ordained to” break the four.”

“We have identified the reasons behind this myth and have taken measures to correct same,” he said.

“I have been on the grounds. I have touched base with the grassroots and constituents, and my works will speak for me,” the incumbent MP concluded.

Until becoming a Member of Parliament, he was the NDC chairman for the Ledzokuku constituency, having previously served as Vice Chairman from 2005 – 2013.

He is also the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Maxxon Filling Station chain.

Swing Seat

The Ledzokuku parliamentary seat which can best be described as a swing seat since the inception of the Fourth Republic, has always had a new face representing the constituency.

It remains one of the most interesting constituencies, whose constituents have been firm with their political decisions and convictions.

Politically, they do not forgive easily and do not change their minds when they decide.

With the exception of Nii Adjei Boye Sekan who won the seat in 1992 and in 1996, no Member of Parliament (MP) have served beyond one term.

However, there are opinions and beliefs that had the New Patriotic Party (NPP) not boycotted the 1992 elections, Nii Adjei Boye Sekan would not have won the seat on two consecutive occasions.

