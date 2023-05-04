Heavy rainfall and flooding kills 130 people in Rwanda and Uganda 

Kigali/Kampala, May 4, (dpa/GNA) - At least 127 people have died in flooding after heavy rainfall in Rwanda, according to official figures.

Rescue teams are working in the affected areas in the north, south and west of the country, and many people are being evacuated, President Paul Kagame’s office announced on Wednesday.

Earlier that day, the authorities said 109 people had died.

The heavy rainfall began on Tuesday evening, according to New Times local newspaper.

Many people were injured by the storms during the night and dozens of houses were destroyed and roads flooded, the report said.

Floods also occurred in neighbouring Uganda on Tuesday night due to heavy rains. The National Red Cross said at least six people were killed in a landslide in the southern region of Kisoro, which borders Rwanda.

There are frequent landslides in Rwanda and other east African nations during the rainy season.

GNA

