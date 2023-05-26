Germany slams Israeli plans to raise taxes for foreign-funded NGOs

Berlin, May 26, (dpa/GNA) – The German government expressed concern on Friday at plans by the Israeli government to hike up tax rates for non-governmental organizations receiving foreign funding.

“We view this draft legislation with deep concern,” a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in Berlin. The active participation of actors from civil society contributed to the excellent relations between the two countries, he said.

“This civil society cooperation is in danger of being damaged,” the spokesman added.

The legislation dictates that NGOs in Israel will face a tax of 65% when they engage in public activities two years before or after receiving foreign funding. Many human rights organizations would be affected.

The German ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, also expressed criticism of the plans in a tweet on Thursday.

Germany is not the first to criticze the move. On Friday, The Times of Israel said the government was “rethinking its bill targeting foreign funding” after the United States, Germany and other European Union countries had denounced it.

A senior diplomatic official told television broadcaster Channel 13 that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “personally involved” in responding to the international opposition, said the newspaper.

Officials were now considering postponing the bill, the Channel 13 report said.

GNA

