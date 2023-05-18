French judge issues arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank governor 

Paris/Beirut, May 17, (dpa/GNA) - A French judge issued an international arrest warrant for Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on Tuesday, as part of an investigation into his assets.

Salameh’s French lawyer, Pierre-Olivier Sur, confirmed the judge’s decision to dpa.

Earlier this year, investigators from Germany, France and Luxembourg began investigating a range of financial crimes and cases of money laundering amounting to $330 million, with Salamah and others among the suspects.

Salameh said in a statement seen by dpa that he would appeal the French investigating judge’s decision.

Salameh said the “decision constitutes a violation of the most basic laws since the judge did not observe the legal deadlines stipulated in French law despite being informed and certain of that,” in his statement.

He added that he would appeal the decision “which constitutes a clear violation of the laws.”

Salameh was due to appear for questioning by a French investigator earlier on Tuesday as part of a probe relating to his financial activities and assets but failed to attend.

In his statement, Salameh said the judge’s decision was based on preconceived ideas and she had not paid sufficient attention to the documents presented to her.

A well-informed judicial source told dpa that the Lebanese authorities would first receive a copy of the French arrest warrant.

“Lebanon will then ask the French judiciary to show the proof and give details of the investigations upon which they based their decision,” he said.

“If all facts are true, Salameh will be put on trial in Lebanon,” the source said on condition of anonymity for not having permission to speak.

Salameh has long been criticized for his role in Lebanon’s worst-ever economic and financial crisis, during which the Lebanese pound, or lia, has lost more than 90% of its value against the US dollar.

Salameh, 72, has headed Lebanon’s Central Bank for about 30 years.

He is also under investigation in Switzerland as well as in Lebanon itself.

He has repeatedly denied the accusations against him.

GNA

