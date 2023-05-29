Four people dead after tourist boat capsizes in Italy

Rome, May 29, (dpa/GNA) – Four people were confirmed dead in a boat accident on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy, the fire brigade and Italian news agency ANSA said early on Monday.

Firefighters initially said three bodies were recovered after a boat capsized at the southern end of the lake near the town of Lisanza, about 50 kilometres north-west of Milan.

News agency ANSA later said a fourth body was recovered at a depth of 16 metres close to the wreck, adding that there no other people were believed to be missing.

ANSA said the tourist boat, which had some 24 people on board, capsized on Sunday due to a sudden whirlwind. Twenty people were rescued unharmed.

According to the president of the region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, the 16-metre-long sailing boat had been rented by tourists.

GNA

