Former IGP (rtd) Peter Nanfuri laid to rest in Jirapa

By Philip Tengzu

Jirapa, (UW/R), May 29, GNA – The mortal remains of the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) rtd, Mr Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri have been laid to rest at Jirapa with a high police honours.

The final funeral rites of the late IGP witnessed the performance of the police burial festival as done for a police officer of a higher rank of Commissioner or IGP, including the presentation of the sword to the family.

Thousands of mourners from across the region and other parts of the country including Members of Parliament, traditional leaders, government functionaries and the clergy attended the funeral of the late IGP, who was also the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area with the skin name Naa Angsoleh Ganaa II.

The funeral rite was also characterised by a spectacular display of hunters from Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region including their usual eating of a live dog until it dies.

The late IGP (rtd) Nanfuri was eulogised by messages and tributes from the family, the government, the Ghana Police Service and the Bishop Emeritus of Wa, Most Reverend Paul Bemile.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a message on his behalf by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, acknowledged the achievement and contributions of the late IGP (rtd) to the development of the country and the transformation of the police service.

He said the late IGP (rtd) contributed to maintaining peace and security in the country during his tenure as the IGP and other areas of his service including the Director of the Bureau of National Infestations (BNI).

“I believe that wherever he is he must be proud of the Ghana police service as we have today which has developed and transformed upon the foundation that they laid and I can say today we have a police service that enjoys the respect of the whole populace…”, Mr Dery said.

He advised the younger generation to emulate the good examples of the late IGP (rtd) by being law-abiding citizens and not involving in illicit activities such as drug abuse.

Mr Dery, on behalf of the President, extended his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, the people of the Jirapa Traditional Area, the Upper West Region and Ghana for the great loss.

The police administration described the exit of the former IGP (rtd) Nanfuri as a great loss to the service and the nation.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, Director General/Administration of the Ghana Police Service, said the late IGP had contributed immensely to the transformation of the police service by improving the service condition of the personnel.

“You were one of our heroes who became the cornerstone of the service. Today we bid a final farewell to a great icon of our noble profession and we do so with a heavy heart”, he indicated.

In his sermon, Most Rev. Bemile acknowledged that the late IGP (rtd) Nanfuri lived his life for the service of God and the nation.

“He has offered extraordinary service to mankind. He was inspirational and spent his life living for others”, he added.

Most Rev. Bemile said the former IGP (rtd) was known for his discipline, and hard work and that indiscipline saying “Let us as Ghanaians trigger these values of honesty, integrity and hard work.”

