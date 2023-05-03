Fidelity invites partnerships for youth entrepreneurs mentorship programme

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 3, GNA – The Fidelity Bank, has under its youth entrepreneurship support programme, opened applications for mentors to assist youth-led businesses to scale up.

The programme dubbed: “The Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Mentorship Programme” (FYEMP), is part of the Bank’s Fidelity Young Entrepreneurs Initiative (FYEI).

The FYEI was launched in March 2021 to provide both financial and non-financial support to youth-led businesses that are scalable and focused on addressing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Fidelity Bank and its partners, such as Mowgli Mentoring, a UK-based mentoring organisation, have so far provided tailored training programmes and financial support to strengthen and grow selected businesses, which meet the requirements of the programme, a press release issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said.

Mr Julian Opuni, the Managing Director of the Bank, said it was committed to empowering young entrepreneurs and businesses to promote social and economic development in Ghana.

“Mentoring is an integral part of this process and together with our partners, we are calling on business leaders who have a desire to mentor a youth-led business to apply for this programme.”

Nana Yaa Afriyie Ofori-Koree, the Head of Partnerships, Sustainability, and CSR at Fidelity Bank, also explained thatthe mentorship programme was seeking to pair young entrepreneurs with seasoned business leaders and mentors who would serve as business coaches.

“We know that young entrepreneurs face a significant number of challenges when implementing their business strategy and vision,” she said.

“This programme is tailored to address these hurdles and offer the needed guidance. A team of seasoned business leaders, management experts and successful entrepreneurs who have walked the walk will be on hand to offer invaluable advice and experise.”

The Bank urged interested mentors to visit its website for more information and submit their applications by the deadline of May 14, 2023.

The Fidelity Bank Ghana has, in a little over a decade, grown from a discount house to a Tier-1 Bank and is now the largest privately-owned Ghanaian Bank in Ghana.

The bank currently serves its approximately two million customers in 75 branches across Ghana and is a leader in the digital banking space.

It has two subsidiaries, Fidelity Asia Bank Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary in Malaysia and Fidelity Securities Limited, an asset management firm.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

