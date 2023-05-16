Falling tree kills chainsaw operator at Kadjebi

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), May 16, GNA – Mr. George Attipoe, 45, Chainsaw Operator at Akporsor Kordzi, a suburb of Kadjebi met his untimely death when a palm tree he was cutting accidentally fell on him.

The incident, which happened on Friday, May 12, had thrown the entire community into state of shock, sorrow and mourning.

The late Attipoe, who has been operating a chainsaw for over 25 years, is married with six children.

Superintendent of Police, Mr Gyan-Mante Frempong, the Kadjebi District Police Commander, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) when contacted on the incident.

He said the victim did not die on the spot, but died at the Jasikan Municipal Hospital, where he was rushed to for medical attention and that the corpse has since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

The District Commander a statement had been taken from a boy, who usually accompaniesthe victim to the bush like on that fateful day.

When the GNA visited to the deceased’s house on Monday, May 15, scores of sympathizers were seen around who are yet to come to terms with the incident.

Madam Lucy Nyoagbe, widow told GNA that she is yet to recover from the shock and that they have been married for about 23 years and have been blessed with three children and one grandchild.

Mr. Attipoe, hails from Matse-Agogoe in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

GNA

