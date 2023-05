May 28 (BBC/GNA) – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won another five years in power in Turkey’s election.

Officials say he won 52.14% of the votes, with only a small number still being counted.

His secular rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, says the election was unfair.

Erdogan became Turkish prime minister in 2003, and president in 2014.

Erdogan’s supporters are celebrating, and foreign leaders have sent congratulations.

GNA/Credit: BBC

