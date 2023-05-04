Effutu Traditional Council expresses worry over destruction of Deer Hunting Site

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), May 04, GNA – Neenyi Ghartey, VII Effutu Oma Odefe, has expressed concern over how some people are rearing cattle at the Town’s Deer Hunting site, destroying trees and coconuts planted to keep the area greeny.

According to him the traditional authorities were in dialogue with the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive to resolve the issue which was generating tension in the town.

Neenyi Ghartey expressed the concern in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after meeting the planning committee of the festival to review some of the activities earmarked for the celebration.

According to him the Council together with the Asafo Companies were very angry that the Effutu Municipal Assembly had not been able to eject the people from the site and warned that the Asafo Companies would be compelled to act.

Later when the GNA contacted Alhaji Zubairu Kassim, the Effutu Municipal Chief Executive, he said his office received a letter in connection with removal of cattle which were destroying their heritage and as the matter was a security issue the Municipal Security Committee have met on it.

He assured that they were working to see how best to address it adding that the chiefs must partner the Assembly to find lasting solution to their concerns.

At the meeting, Neenyi Ghartey called on his people to fully participate in all the activities earmarked for this year’s Aboakyer and contribute towards their targeted projects which included sanitation.

According to him everything was on course, and he believed they would be able to execute all the activities they intended to do for a successful and peaceful celebration.

He stated that the festival was a period for family unification and used for the sober reflection of the town’s development.

The Omanhen called on all citizens of Effutu, friends, visitors, tourists, and their development partners to fully support the festival.

“There is the need for all celebrants to eschew all forms of vices and immoral deeds, which could mar the celebration,” he stated.

