EC sets June 27 for Assin North by-election

Accra, May 31, GNA – The Electoral Commission has set Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for the by-election in the Assin North Constituency of the Central Region.

A statement issued and signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the EC, said nomination for the election would be opened from Monday, June 12, 2023, to Wednesday, June 14, 2023, between 0900 hours – 1200hours and 1400hours to 1700 hours on each day.

The EC said it would receive nominations from prospective candidates at the Assin North District Office of the Commission.

The Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, that the election of Mr James Gyakye Quayson as Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency was “unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect”.

The seat of the Constituency in Parliament has thus become vacant, necessitating a by-election in accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

