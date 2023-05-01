Boat accident on River Oti claims two lives

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 1, GNA – Two persons got drowned after a boat on which they were traveling capsized on River Oti in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region.

Mr Emmanuel Jalual, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi West confirmed the sad incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Speaking to Mr Peter Okutu, Assembly member of Yabi Electoral Area narrated that seven passengers were on board, traveling from Kete-Krachi to Kotoli, a fishing community, when the boat capsized.

He told the GNA that, one of the victims was able to swim to a nearby community and raised alarm about the accident after which a rescue team was mobilised, leading to the retrieval of two lifeless bodies and rescued five others.

He said they were not wearing life jackets at the time of the accident, which came with strong winds and appealed to the authorities in the Municipality to provide those essential materials for the island communities.

He said the bodies were deposited at the Kete-Krachi Municipal Hospital morgue and with Police instruction the duo were buried on Sunday.

GNA

