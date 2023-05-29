AJ’s Smiling Heart Foundation donates to Korle Bu Burns Centre

By Stanley Senya

Accra, May 29, GNA – AJ’s Smiling Heart Foundation has donated GH₵2,000, groceries and some toiletries to the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH)

The donation was part of its annual support to put smile on the faces of burnt patients.

The donation included t-rolls, soaps, water, fruits, drinks, and dairy milks, and GH₵500 to each patient present at the centre.

Ms Abena Agyeiwaa Agyei, Founder of AJ’s Smiling Heart Foundation said the donation was to encourage burnt patients not to allow society’s discrimination to worry their ability to live and enjoy life as a human being.

She encouraged patients to seek healthcare, stay strong and be proud of themselves for who they were.

“Being a survivor of burns for years has made me realize the pain that comes with it, I just want to encourage them to be strong and be proud of themselves and not allow anything or anyone to make them feel less about themselves or who they really are”.

She urged the public to aid victims at the Burns Unit as most of them do not have relatives or funds to discharge them.

Members of the Foundation were given a warm reception by staffs of the National Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre and were taken around the facility to interact with some victims.

Mrs Janet Lucy Halm, Senior Nursing Officer at KBTH, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for their kind gesture, highlighting the invaluable impact the donation would have on burnt patients admitted at the centre and the overall welfare of the ward.

