Zanlerigu community strengthen unity among youth through football

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Zanlerigu (U/E), April 12, GNA – Zanlerigu community in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region, has organized a four-day football gala among community Teams in the District to strengthen unity among the youth in the area to enhance development and unearth talents.

The football Teams, drawn from eight communities in the District were, the Zanlerigu Football Club as the host, Pelungu, Zoog, Kongo, Zogabre, Duusi, Logre and Tindongo clubs.

It had funding from Mr. Anthony Namoo, a private legal practitioner and the Upper East Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is also a native of the community with support from Adonko Bitters.

Mr. Dominic Zure, the Chairman of the Zanlerigu-Dagliga Electoral Area Development committee, said football had historically proven to be a game that binds communities together and it was important using it as a tool to unite the youth while championing for support to unearth talents and build career paths.

He underscored the essence of peace and unity in harnessing development and urged the youth to build the spirit of togetherness, to create an enabling environment to garner support for themselves, in their careers and advance development in the community.

Mr. Zure advised the young people to desist from social vices and work hard for the actualization of their dreams.

Mr. Anthony Namoo, addressing elders and football fans at the closing ceremony said he was committed to developing the Zanlerigu football field to enhance outdoor games in the area.

He said football had become a lucrative venture across the globe and urged the football players to be disciplined and work hard to earn call ups to the national teams.

The Zanlerigu community football organizing committee used the occasion to honor four personalities who had contributed to the development of the community in various ways.

They included Mr Peter Tong, the General Manager of the Zanlerigu community Team, Mr Anthony Namoo, Mr Dominic Zuure and Mr George Woomah.

The Zanlerigu Team emerged as winners after a fierce battle of skills, dexterity and tactical prowess with Zoog community football club at the final, beating them one goal to nil.

They were awarded GH₵1,200 in cash, a set of jersey, a football and the alternate trophy.

The Zoog football Team also received GH₵900 and a set of Jersey.

Pelungu also received GH₵700 and a football for the third position while Duusi received GH₵500 for emerging fourth.

Mr. James Amoah, the General Manager of Adonko Bitters in the Region said the company was committed to sponsoring football games and called on the youth to patronize their non-alcoholic beverages while advising the public to drink responsibly.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

