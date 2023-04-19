VRA departments explore innovative ideas to cement alpha status

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, April 19, GNA The departments of the Volta River Authority (VRA) have initiated innovative strategies to improve service delivery as it cements its alpha status in energy generation, problem solving and social engagements.

The corporate strategy department has leveraged PowerBI software to enhance operational effectiveness and instituted monthly and quarterly seminars on human resource policies for the Authority.

The Health and Services department of the Authority had digitized its operations, including x-ray machines, stocked the pharmacy with all types of medicines, and had specialists in the facility.

Other departments, like procurement, legal services, audit services, hydroelectric generation, and others, developed new strategies to meet the needs of clients and the country as a whole.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, the Chief Executive, VRA, speaking at the Authority’s Creativity and Innovation Departmental Open Day, said the initiative was to inculcate a culture of innovation in the organisation.

He said the initiative was a measure to improve upon the Authority’s operational and service delivery, considering its efforts to incorporate the tenets of creativity and innovation in the competitive business market.

“All over the world, businesses are adopting technology and innovation to keep their businesses afloat.”

“Many Fortune 500 businesses are harnessing the potential of their employees through the establishment of an enabling environment for staff to come up with their innovative ideas for implementation,” he said.

He was optimistic that the initiative would encourage departments to pursue great success in the areas of cost management, enhanced productivity, improved operational efficiency, and service delivery.

Mr Antwi-Darkwa stated that management appreciated and recognized the paradigm shift and continue to implement plans to leverage ICT for sustainable growth.

He said the first pillar of the authority’s “BRAISE” strategy was to “build, nurture, and develop our human capital,” adding that the gesture was one of the ways to pursue the strategy by recognizing the good work of every department.

“I believe this will serve as a good way of motivating us to embrace and inculcate creative thinking in the organization,” he said.

He expressed satisfaction about the potential of the departmental innovations to create a diverse, committed, and future-ready workforce for the Authority.

“Collectively, we can work towards strengthening our resolve to become a model of excellence for power utilities in Africa,” he said.

