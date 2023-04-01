Unique Course ‘34’ donates to alma mater

By Albert Allotey

Accra, April 1, GNA – The Unique Course ‘34’ of the Fire Academy and Training School has celebrated its 20th anniversary with the donation of a 3,500-litre poly tank and a pumping machine to the institution to address its water challenges.

They also observed a minute silence for the departed souls of their 22 colleagues.

ACFO1 Gilbert Klutse, the Commandant of the Fire Academy in an address on behalf of the Chief Fire Officer commended the Unique Course ‘34’ for their kind gesture, saying; “After 20 years of your career as fire officers you have seen the need to retrace your steps back to where we all began and to give back to your alma mater.”

He said a lot was being done in the school to position it as a world class emergency response training institution to serve the nation and the West African sub-region in general.

“Your initiative is therefore very timely, and I am sure you will not be forgotten when the success story of the transformational agenda of the Fire Academy and Training School is being told,” he stated.

ACFO1 encouraged the members of the Unique Course ‘34’ to keep the spirit of unity and comradeship alive while keeping their focus to continue working hard, “for we say the sky is the limit; and even go beyond

Mr David Agaga, the Chairman of the Unique Course ‘34’ said they were enlisted into the training school in 2003 and that during that period water supply was a challenge to the institution, hence, the donation of the poly tank and the pumping machine.

He lauded the Chief Fire Officer Julius Kunor and the Commandant of the Academy for the great work they are doing to raise the standard of the training school.

Mr Agaga gave the assurance that the group would continue to work hard to assist the school in other areas of its endeavours.

